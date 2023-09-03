Alcohol content in drugs to be regulated2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:44 PM IST
As part of the proposal, the government plans to amend the Drug Rules, 1945 to bring alcohol-based drug formulations under Schedule H1 from existing Schedule K drugs.
NEW DELHI : The union health ministry is considering a proposal to regulate alcohol content in drug preparations such as aromatic tincture in order to curb their illegal sale at pharmacies. They are most often used as ‘country liquor’ by economically weaker sections.
