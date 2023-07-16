Fast organ transport via metro on cards

Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) said, “Health ministry wrote to DMRC to allow transportation of organs via metro. The ministry has had multiple rounds of consultation with the relevant stakeholders for the last few months. DMRC had sent us the proposal for review, and we reviewed it. And finally, it has been approved. This step will save a lot of time in transporting the human organs from one hospital to the other hospital in a quick time for example- when there is massive traffic on road or in flood like in Delhi-NCR."

