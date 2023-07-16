Fast organ transport via metro on cards

Fast organ transport via metro on cards1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:36 PM IST
The move comes after the urban development ministry lifted a ban on transportation of organs by metro rail.
The move comes after the urban development ministry lifted a ban on transportation of organs by metro rail.
New Delhi: The union health ministry plans to create a special rapid transport corridor for ferrying human organs by metro trains, with the pilot project set to run in the Delhi-NCR region.
New Delhi: The union health ministry plans to create a special rapid transport corridor for ferrying human organs by metro trains, with the pilot project set to run in the Delhi-NCR region.
The objective is to reduce time lost during transporting organs by road, given that harvested organs such as cornea, heart, kidney and liver from a brain-dead patient has a limited life of six to 12 hours if stored in a suitable condition. India has 860 km of metro lines operational across 20 cities. The move comes after the urban development ministry lifted a ban on transportation of organs by metro rail.
The objective is to reduce time lost during transporting organs by road, given that harvested organs such as cornea, heart, kidney and liver from a brain-dead patient has a limited life of six to 12 hours if stored in a suitable condition. India has 860 km of metro lines operational across 20 cities. The move comes after the urban development ministry lifted a ban on transportation of organs by metro rail.
Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) said, “Health ministry wrote to DMRC to allow transportation of organs via metro. The ministry has had multiple rounds of consultation with the relevant stakeholders for the last few months. DMRC had sent us the proposal for review, and we reviewed it. And finally, it has been approved. This step will save a lot of time in transporting the human organs from one hospital to the other hospital in a quick time for example- when there is massive traffic on road or in flood like in Delhi-NCR."
Anil Kumar, Director, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) said, “Health ministry wrote to DMRC to allow transportation of organs via metro. The ministry has had multiple rounds of consultation with the relevant stakeholders for the last few months. DMRC had sent us the proposal for review, and we reviewed it. And finally, it has been approved. This step will save a lot of time in transporting the human organs from one hospital to the other hospital in a quick time for example- when there is massive traffic on road or in flood like in Delhi-NCR."
Anuj Dayal, Executive Director DMRC said, “As per the official notification issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a person duly authorized by a hospital registered under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, may carry human organs or tissue or both for the purpose of organ or tissue transplant." One organ donor can save up to eight lives by donating the heart, two lungs, pancreas, two kidneys and the intestines. In India, a large number of people die due to the unavailability of organs.
Anuj Dayal, Executive Director DMRC said, “As per the official notification issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a person duly authorized by a hospital registered under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, may carry human organs or tissue or both for the purpose of organ or tissue transplant." One organ donor can save up to eight lives by donating the heart, two lungs, pancreas, two kidneys and the intestines. In India, a large number of people die due to the unavailability of organs.