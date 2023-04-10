Govt plans training for senior civil servants in public health

Govt plans training for senior civil servants in public health2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:20 AM IST
The health ministry wants to train senior officials who have it from other ministries to try and plug a gap that often results in loss of critical time in finding solutions.
New Delhi: The Union health ministry is developing a training curriculum for civil servants who have recently been promoted to joint secretary or higher positions so that they can help tackle public health challenges confronting India.
