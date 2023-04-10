Govt plans training for senior civil servants in public health

With senior officials playing a key role in the public health system, the first such structured exercise to train bureaucrats on a wide range of public health topics will help them effectively manage health programs and respond to emergencies. “We are developing a public health education curriculum for our joint secretaries. Joint secretaries are the people who are at the highest level of IAS cadre and some other cadre as well. They are the first person in the decision-making level. So, for joint secretaries and other senior officials we have been asked to create public health curriculum in consultation with the other public health training institutes," said an official aware of the matter requesting anonymity.