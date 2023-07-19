Govt moves against anti-microbial resistance, a killer1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:42 PM IST
The ministry has formed a high-level committee to develop a National Action Plan Anti-Microbial Resistance 2.0.
NEW DELHI : The Union health ministry is working on a national plan to combat anti-microbial resistance (AMR) that is becoming a public health threat, a government official aware of the matter said. The ministry has formed a high-level committee to develop a National Action Plan Anti-Microbial Resistance 2.0 (NAP AMR), the official said on condition of anonymity.
