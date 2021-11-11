NEW DELHI: The Union minister for Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed measures for containment and management of covid-19 in states and union territories.

Noting that more than 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of covid-19 vaccine, Mandaviya urged state health ministers to ensure coverage for eligible population.

The minister said that about 79% of adult population has got the first dose of vaccine and 38% of the eligible population has received both the doses.

He urged states to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign which includes deploying ‘Prachar Toli’ in advance to villages, ensuring mobilisation and counselling of the eligible population along with awareness campaigns, followed by the ‘Vaccination Toli’ who would ensure that all eligible citizens are vaccinated with the first and second dose.

Mandaviya urged authorities to rope in children for taking forward the message of full vaccination. “Let the children motivate their parents and the other family members to take both the vaccine doses."

The health minister suggested starting vaccination centres at bus stations, railway stations etc., especially in large metros, as these are the primary points for a large number of people entering the city.

The health minister cited a fresh surge in covid infections globally. In Singapore, Britain, Russia and China cases have been on a rise despite more than 80% vaccination. “Vaccination and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should go hand in hand. While vaccination reduces the severity of the disease, adherence to CAB is of utmost important to ensure that the gains made collectively by the country so far are not frittered away and that we do not have any other surge of covid-19 cases," he said.

India has so far administered 110 crore doses. Over the past 24 hours, the country reported 13,091 new coronavirus cases with active caseload at 1,38,556- the lowest in 266 days. Weekly positivity rate stands at 1.18%, staying below 2% for 48 days now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.