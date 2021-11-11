Union health minster reviews covid containment, management strategies

The health minister cited a fresh surge in covid infections globally. In Singapore, Britain, Russia and China cases have been on a rise despite more than 80% vaccination. “Vaccination and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) should go hand in hand. While vaccination reduces the severity of the disease, adherence to CAB is of utmost important to ensure that the gains made collectively by the country so far are not frittered away and that we do not have any other surge of covid-19 cases," he said.