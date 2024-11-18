Union Health Secretary issues advisory for states and UTs as air pollution hits ’severe plus’ levels in several areas

The Union Health Secretary issued an advisory due to rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, with AQI near 500. Recommendations include strengthening health systems and raising awareness.

Published18 Nov 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Union Health Secretary issues advisory for states and UTs as air pollution hits 'severe plus' levels in several areas
Union Health Secretary issues advisory for states and UTs as air pollution hits ’severe plus’ levels in several areas(Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

The Union Health Secretary issues a fresh advisory on Monday amid a steady rise in air pollution levels. Parts of the Delhi-NCR region have crossed well into the ‘severe plus’ category with an AQI near the 500 mark. The missive released on Monday evening also included recommendations for States and UTs to strengthen existing health systems and raise awareness among vulnerable groups.

Delhi became the second-most polluted city in the country on Sunday evening with an AQI of 457 by 7:00 pm. The situation has continued to worsen — with the AQI hitting 494 at 4:00 pm on Monday. Authories in the Delhi-NCR region have now implemented fresh restrictions under Stage IV of a Graded Response Action Plan. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting on Sunday evening as the AQI crossed into the ‘severe plus’ category.

Air quality in the 'severe' category or worse can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court passed an order on Monday afternoon calling for implementation of the new rules by all Delhi-NCR governments. The state authorities have been asked to immediately form monitoring teams and also set up a grievance redressal mechanism to report violations of the step. Authorities have also been asked to take a call on halting physical classes for all students up to Class 12.

The curbs will remain in place even if air quality index falls below the ‘severe plus’ mark of 450.

Chief Minister Atishi cited stubble burning as a key reason behind the hazardous air quality in Delhi during a presser on Monday. Stubble burning in neighbouring states (after the paddy crop is harvested) plays a key role in the annual air pollution spike. Atishi said the BJP-led central government has been doing politics over the issue of pollution but has taken no step to check stubble burning in states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh — all ruled by the saffron party. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Union Health Secretary issues advisory for states and UTs as air pollution hits 'severe plus' levels in several areas

