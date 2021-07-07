Union Health Secretary lists Covid management measures in letter to Kerala govt

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan expressed concerns over the Covid-19 situation in Kerala and listed measures to contain the pandemic in a letter to the state's Chief Secretary VP Joy.

In a three-page letter dated July 6, 2021, Bhushan pointed out that the southern state still has a weekly positivity rate above 10 per cent, which is a "cause of grave concern". "Although the state has has shown decline in weekly positivity and cases since past four weeks, it is a point of concern that presently, Kerala still has a weekly positivity of 10.3 per cent (June 28-July 4). About 7 out of 14 districts are reporting a positivity of more than 10 per cent, which is a cause of grave concern."

Seven districts with weekly case positivity over 10 per cent are Kannuar, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur. They also registered more than 100 new cases.

While Covid-19 cases have shown a downward trend in Kerala, two districts have recorded a weekly rise in infections over pasty four weeks, Bhushan said. He also expressed concern over all districts in the state reporting more than 200 daily new cases in the week ended July 4, 2021.

Kollam and Wayanad districts have shown an increase in weekly Covid-19 deaths during June 13 to July 4. Thrissur and Malappuram have reported more than 70 deaths between June 28 and July 4, while Thiruvananthapuram reported 111 deaths during this time despite a declining trend.

On ways to fight Covid-19 in Kerala, Bhushan urged the state to follow strict containment measures, ensure prompt contact tracing and immediate quarantine of identified cases. Her also asked the Kerala Chief Secretary to ramp up Covid-19 testing system, with a focus on deciphering the reason behind the high positivity rate.

On the healthcare front, Bhushan urged the Kerala government to continuously monitor the status of oxygen and ICU beds in districts. If the occupancy crosses 40 per cent in any bed category, the state government should focus on capacity upgradation in the respective districts. The state should also release information about healthcare infrastructure via public portals to avoid misinformation, said Bhushan.

In the letter, Health Secretary Bhushan also asked the Kerala government to focus on effective clinical management, speed up Covid-19 vaccination and enforce Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

