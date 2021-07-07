Union Health Secretary lists Covid management measures in letter to Kerala govt

In a three-page letter dated July 6, 2021, Bhushan pointed out that the southern state still has a weekly positivity rate above 10 per cent, which is a "cause of grave concern". "Although the state has has shown decline in weekly positivity and cases since past four weeks, it is a point of concern that presently, Kerala still has a weekly positivity of 10.3 per cent (June 28-July 4). About 7 out of 14 districts are reporting a positivity of more than 10 per cent, which is a cause of grave concern."

