Centre writes to 8 states to bolster covid response amid surge in cases

Centre writes to 8 states to bolster covid response amid surge in cases1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM IST
States have also been asked to encourage vaccine uptake among eligible beneficiaries, counter vaccine hesitancy through community awareness, and promote early symptom reporting, testing, and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviours
New Delhi: Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to eight states, witnessing rising numbers of covid-19 cases, to boost surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan emphasized that the pandemic was far from over and that controlling the spread of infection was crucial.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×