Centre writes to 8 states to bolster covid response amid surge in cases

New Delhi: Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to eight states, witnessing rising numbers of covid-19 cases, to boost surveillance measures and improve hospital infrastructure. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan emphasized that the pandemic was far from over and that controlling the spread of infection was crucial.

The health secretary instructed the states to closely monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) trends, increase testing, submit more samples for genome sequencing, and promote precautionary doses.

“The pandemic is still not over, and we must remain cautious against laxity at any level, which may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far. It is essential that states must maintain a strict watch and take action to control any emerging spread of infection," he said.

India reported 11,692 fresh coronavirus infections and 28 deaths in a single day, the health ministry said on Friday. The number of active cases now stand at 66,170. The daily positivity rate has reached 5.09%, with the weekly positivity rate at 5.33 %.

Bhushan advised focusing on areas with high case positivity and emerging clusters, ensuring hospital readiness, and maintaining adequate supplies of essential drugs and equipment.

“Increase the number of covid-19-positive samples sent for Whole Genomic Sequencing through the INSACOG network of laboratories, especially from any new clusters of cases detected in the community. Ensure readiness of hospital infrastructure and maintain availability of essential drugs, equipment and trained manpower," Bhushan said.

States have also been asked to encourage vaccine uptake among eligible beneficiaries, counter vaccine hesitancy through community awareness, and promote early symptom reporting, testing, and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviours, including avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings and wearing masks.

