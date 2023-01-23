Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on two-day visit2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:03 AM IST
- Amit Shah will unfurl the tricolor at Netaji Stadium on Monday, it was the same place where Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the national flag on 30 December 1943
Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah landed at Port Blair on Sunday for his two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The minister will take an update on the development activities in the Union Territory and will also address a public meeting on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
