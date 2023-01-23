Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah landed at Port Blair on Sunday for his two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The minister will take an update on the development activities in the Union Territory and will also address a public meeting on the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Amit Shah will unfurl the tricolor at Netaji Stadium on Monday, it was the same place where Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the national flag on 30 December 1943. After the flag hoisting activity, the home minister will give a public speech at the stadium which used to be known as Gymkhana Ground earlier.

Union Minister will also go to the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar where Bose visited in 1943 to remember the torture Indian prisoners faced at the hands of Britishers.

Shah will take stock of the various development activities in the state and will also chair a meeting of the core committee of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The visit by the home minister came as PM Modi will virtually participate in an event on Monday where the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.

"Tomorrow, on the day of bravery, there will be a special program in honor of the heroic children of Mother India. Will be a part of it through video conferencing at 11 am. During this, 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman-Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister will also unveil a model of a national memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. In 2018, Ross islands were renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep by Prime Minister to honor the contribution of the freedom fighter.

"Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees," PMO stated in the release.

(With inputs from agencies)