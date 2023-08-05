Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurates key road projects in Odisha1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Shah highlighted the significance of the newly expanded Kamakhyanagar-Duburi highway, stretching over 51 kilometers, which will strengthen connectivity between the mineral-rich districts of Angul and Dhenkanal in Odisha
NEW DELHI: Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the widened Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section, expanded to four lanes at a cost of ₹761 crore, and laid the foundation stone for the road widening and strengthening project from Motar to Baner via Ladugaon, estimated at ₹34 crore, in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.