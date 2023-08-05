comScore
Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurates key road projects in Odisha
NEW DELHI: Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the widened Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section, expanded to four lanes at a cost of 761 crore, and laid the foundation stone for the road widening and strengthening project from Motar to Baner via Ladugaon, estimated at 34 crore, in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The event was attended by Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and union minister of education and skill development Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted the significance of the newly expanded Kamakhyanagar-Duburi highway, stretching over 51 kilometers, which will strengthen connectivity between the mineral-rich districts of Angul and Dhenkanal in Odisha, bolstering their linkage with the national highway network.

He praised the scientific approach adopted by the government, which expedites toll collection through fast tags, streamlines land acquisition processes, resolves disputes promptly, and leverages technology and alternative funding methods to accelerate highway construction, ultimately boosting economic activities.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the significant financial support extended by the Modi government to Odisha, including a substantial increase in devolution and grant-in-aid from Rs. 1,14,000 crore to Rs. 4,57,000 crore. He also mentioned crucial infrastructure projects, social welfare schemes, and disaster management initiatives that have positively impacted the state's progress.

The union home minister also praised Odisha's disaster management efforts, reducing the loss of life and property during cyclones and natural calamities, setting a commendable example for the nation.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 05:37 PM IST
