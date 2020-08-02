Union home minister Amit Shah tests positive for novel coronavirus infection

Union home minster Amit Shah on Sunday has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive," the home minister said today via social media platform Twitter.

He is being admitted to the hospital for treatment. "I am feeling okay, but on the advice of the doctors I am getting myself admitted into a hospital," he added."I request everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days please isolate and get yourselves tested," he said.

















