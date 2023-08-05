comScore
NEW DELHI: The Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune on August 6. This move by the Ministry of Cooperation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar se Samridhi," which aims to bolster the cooperative movement in the nation.

The computerisation of the Central Registrar’s Office is geared towards enhancing the ease of doing business in the cooperative sector. By enabling completely paperless application and processing, along with automatic compliance with the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act (MSCS Act) and Rules through software, the initiative seeks to facilitate digital communication and streamline operations.

The digital portal will encompass various modules, including registration, amendment of bye-laws, annual return filing, appeals, audit, inspection, inquiry, arbitration, winding up, liquidation, ombudsman, and election, making it a comprehensive platform for cooperative societies to manage their affairs efficiently.

The project will streamline processing to ensure time-bound electronic workflow for application and service requests, and offer OTP-based user registration, validation checks, video conference hearings, and electronic communication.

The CRCS office is responsible for administering the MSCS Act 2002. The computerization initiative will ease the functioning of over 1550 MSCS in the country and promote a digital ecosystem for new registrations.

As part of the initiative, a ‘Hackathon’ competition was organized to invite youth participation and ideas in building the newly developed Central Registrar Office portal dashboard. Additionally, valuable feedback from National Cooperative Societies and MSCS was sought to ensure an inclusive and efficient portal.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 02:20 PM IST
