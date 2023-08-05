Pune’s central registrar office to embrace digital transformation for co-op societies

NEW DELHI: The Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune on August 6. This move by the Ministry of Cooperation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sahkar se Samridhi," which aims to bolster the cooperative movement in the nation.

