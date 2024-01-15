Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister passes away in Mumbai
Amit Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister passed away during treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a BJP office-bearer said. Amit Shah has cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following the demise of Rajeshwariben Shah, he said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message