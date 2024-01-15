Hello User
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister passes away in Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister passes away in Mumbai

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Amit Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister passed away during treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, a BJP office-bearer said. Amit Shah has cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following the demise of Rajeshwariben Shah, he said.

Rajeshwariben was in her mid-60s. She was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, where she breathed her last in the early hours of Monday, the office-bearer said.

"Following the death of his ailing sister, Shah has cancelled all his programs for the day. Rajeshwariben's mortal remains have been brought at her residence here today morning and her last rites will be performed at Thaltej crematorium in the afternoon," he said to the news agency PTI.

Amit Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters.

On Monday, Amit Shah was scheduled to attend two events in Banaskantha and Gandhinagar districts.

In Banaskantha, Shah, who also handles the Cooperation portfolio, was scheduled to inaugurate various projects of Banas Dairy at Deodar village.

In the afternoon, Amit Shah was scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

* With PTI inputs

