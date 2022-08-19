Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's term extended by a year

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's term extended by a year1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
- Bhalla is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, who assumed office as Union Home Secretary on 23 August 2019
The Narendra Modi-led central government had decided to extend the Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's term by one year. Ajay Kumar Bhalla is the current Home Secretary of India. He had assumed the office on 23 August 2019, succeeding Rajiv Gauba.
Bhalla will now serve till 22 August, 2023. Bhalla is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e. up to August 22, 2023, it said.
Bhalla had earlier received a one-year extension on 12 August 2021.
The Union Home Secretary who succeeded Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba oversaw the passage of key and contentious legislations of the Narendra Modi government in Parliament like the CAA, revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Also, Bhalla oversaw the creation of Ram Mandir Trust and Covid-19 management. The Union Home Secretary on Sunday chaired a meeting where the overall global situation in wake of Omicron virus was reviewed.
