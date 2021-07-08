A day after union health ministry raised concern over rising Covid-19 cases in the North Eastern (NE) states and Union Territories (UTs), Union Home Secretary Rajiv Guaba chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid-19 situation in these areas.

During the meeting, current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in respect of all the UTs and NE States were discussed.

It was also noted that out of 73 districts in the country with CPR above 10%, 46 were in northeastern states, where strict containment measures need to be taken as per extant guidelines.

The Union Home Secretary emphasized following a five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated 29th June, 2021.

The NE states and UTs were advised to strictly monitor the situation at the district/city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed. For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, States/UTs may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour was reiterated and it was advised to involve political leaders and civil society organisations.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary at union health ministry on Tuesday said that 73 districts in India reporting more than 10% positivity for the week 29th June to 5th July 2021. Majority of districts from the North-eastern states i.e Arunachal Pradesh (18), Rajasthan (10), Manipur (9), Kerala (7), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Odisha (3), Nagaland (3), Assam (2), Chhattisgarh (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Lakshadweep (1), Telangana (1), Maharashtra (1), Mizoram (1) and Puducherry (1).

“However, the pandemic is declining nationally, the cases are still rising in the northeastern states. The daily new cases continue to show a decline during second wave. There is a decline of 13% in average daily new cases in last week. But 80% new cases in India reported from 90 districts – indicating a need for focused attention in these areas. The second wave is still existent in a limited way, in some states," Agarwal had said.

Assam on Tuesday reported 2,433 fresh cases of coronavirus with 34 Covid-related fatalities. Manipur reported a positivity rate of 17% with 863 fresh cases and 14 deaths.

Meghalaya recorded 457 fresh cases of Covid-19 while nine deaths were recorded from the viral infection in the past 24 hours. Similarly, Sikkim’s tally of confirmed cases of covid-19 reached 21,403 with 177 new cases of novel coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.

Tripura reported 1.474 positive cases and 4 deaths in the past 24 hours. Nagaland reported 60 new positive cases and 11 deaths. Nationally India reported 43,733 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 924 deaths.

