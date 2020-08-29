Subscribe
Home >News >India >Union Minister Amit Shah has recovered, to be discharged in short time: AIIMS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah has recovered, to be discharged in short time: AIIMS

1 min read . 05:17 PM IST PTI

  • Home Minister Amit Shah who got admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care has now recovered and is all set to be discharged, said the hospital
  • He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative

NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, hospital authorities said on Saturday.  

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. 

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

