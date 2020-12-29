Union min Ashwini Choubey tests positive for Covid, under home isolation

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday that he underwent a test after showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection. He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने आज टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूं। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आए हैं, कृपया खुद को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवा लें — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, while recoveries have surged to 98,07,569 with 24,900 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The death count increased to 1,48,153 after 252 people succumbed to the killer virus, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The country now has 2,68,581 active Covid-19 cases, which comprises 2.63% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said 9,83,695 samples have been tested for coronavirus till Monday. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,98,01,749 the top medical body stated.

The coronavirus active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day today.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

