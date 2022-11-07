Union Minister and MP Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate projects worth 5315 crore

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will jointly lay the foundation stone of road projects worth 5315 crores in the Jabalpur and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday today.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will jointly lay the foundation stone of road projects worth 5315 crores in the Jabalpur and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday today.
The Union Minister and CM Chouhan will first lay the foundation stone of five road projects of 329 km worth ₹1261 crores in Police Ground, Mandla at 10:45 am.
The Union Minister and CM Chouhan will first lay the foundation stone of five road projects of 329 km worth ₹1261 crores in Police Ground, Mandla at 10:45 am.
Afterward, they will inaugurate eight national highway projects 214 km long costing ₹4054 crores at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur at 1:00 pm.
Afterward, they will inaugurate eight national highway projects 214 km long costing ₹4054 crores at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur at 1:00 pm.
According to CM Chouhan, different street development projects are being finished at high speed in the state. Under various schemes, various routes have been approved by the State Government and the Central Government also many of them have been finished as well.
According to CM Chouhan, different street development projects are being finished at high speed in the state. Under various schemes, various routes have been approved by the State Government and the Central Government also many of them have been finished as well.
Due to this the tourism importance of the state is also increasing.
Due to this the tourism importance of the state is also increasing.
In addition to visiting the state's national parks and sanctuaries, tourists from across the nation and abroad are seeking to learn more about the state's spiritual and historical legacy.
In addition to visiting the state's national parks and sanctuaries, tourists from across the nation and abroad are seeking to learn more about the state's spiritual and historical legacy.
"This road revolution will increase the importance and pride of Madhya Pradesh. In this sequence, the inauguration of 13 long road projects will take place on Monday," Chouhan said.
"This road revolution will increase the importance and pride of Madhya Pradesh. In this sequence, the inauguration of 13 long road projects will take place on Monday," Chouhan said.
The inauguration programs by Union Minister Gadkari will be beneficial to a significant portion of the state of Madhya Pradesh.
The inauguration programs by Union Minister Gadkari will be beneficial to a significant portion of the state of Madhya Pradesh.
As per Chouhan, the improvement of roads is fruitful not only for tourists but also for the local rural and urban populations. Additionally, economic activities are gaining boosts and will gain more momentum too.
As per Chouhan, the improvement of roads is fruitful not only for tourists but also for the local rural and urban populations. Additionally, economic activities are gaining boosts and will gain more momentum too.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.