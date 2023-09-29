Union Minister Anurag Thakur cites factors hindering India's progress towards $5 trillion economy: ‘Need to dismantle….’
Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke on the challenges which might hinder India's progress towards a $5 trillion economy. The minister mentioned illicit trade, organized crime, and terrorism as a clear and strong danger to global security. While addressing the MASCRADE 2023 conference organized by FICCI, Anurag Thakur spoke on the need to dismantle such illegal networks that undermine the country's security and prosperity.