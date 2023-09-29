Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke on the challenges which might hinder India's progress towards a $5 trillion economy. The minister mentioned illicit trade, organized crime, and terrorism as a clear and strong danger to global security. While addressing the MASCRADE 2023 conference organized by FICCI, Anurag Thakur spoke on the need to dismantle such illegal networks that undermine the country's security and prosperity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India’s GDP growth seen at 6.2% in FY24, fastest among major economies "Illicit trade, whether conducted through activities like smuggling, counterfeiting, or tax evasion, exacts a considerable socio-economic toll. It not only hinders our advancement but also drives up expenses, pushing these crucial goals even further from our reach," he said.

"Let us join hands in this vital endeavor, working together to dismantle the networks that seek to undermine our security and prosperity. The fight against illicit trade is not just an economic battle; it is a battle for peace, stability and the future of our world," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While emphasizing that combating the determinants of illicit trade is imperative, Anurag Thakur said that India must display its commitment to preserving its hard-earned economic strength. The minister added that such illicit trades fund acts of terror.

"Combating the pervasive social and economic determinants inflicted by illicit trade now stands as an imperative, reflecting India's steadfast commitment to preserving its hard-earned economic strength and securing a prosperous future," he added.

"These illegal networks thrive on the sale of counterfeit goods, smuggling of products, narcotics, and arms, channeling the profits into funding acts of terror that disrupt the peace and stability of nations," he said.

Also Read: 'Arunachal Pradesh is and will…’: Anurag Thakur on Asian Games visa row "The intertwined relationship between illicit trade, organized crime, and terrorism poses a clear and present danger to global security, making it imperative that we confront this issue head-on," he said.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

