After farmer leaders rejected the government's proposal over the Minimum Support Prices (MSP), Union Minister Arjun Munda appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. "We have to take it forward from discussion to solutions...we want to ensure that we all get together to find a solution and brainstorm over the issue," the minister said on Tuesday.

He said, "We tried to hold the discussion through the government and several proposals were also discussed. But we came to know that they (farmers) are not satisfied with the proposals." Munda, however, said that discussion must continue and "we must find a solution to it peacefully..."

ALSO WATCH: What Are Protesting Farmers Demanding From The Government

"Everyone has their opinion and everyone is free raise their issues...It's natural for a person to get upset during discussions over those issues, but were are constantly trying that remain in touch, hold discussions to achieve our target with everyone's support," Arjun Munda told news agency ANI.

"There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this," Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said.

Farmer leader said the proposal was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday. "We appeal to the government that either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully," Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher was quoted by PTI as saying at the Shambhu point of Punjab's border with Haryana.

The protesting farmers put forth several demands, including the enactment of an ordinance to legally ensure MSPs and the waiver of loans. Despite meetings between ministers and farmer leaders on February 8, 12, and 15, discussions have yet to yield conclusive results.

