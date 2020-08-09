Union Minister of State for Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"After getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and after the first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have admitted myself to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who came in contact with me in the past few days are kindly requested to go into self-isolation and get themselves tested. Thank you to all my well-wishers," Choudhary tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।

मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे । — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs. He is BJP MP from Bikaner.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19.

