Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS
File photo: Parliamentary Affairs Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests Covid-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS

1 min read . 06:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Covid-19 positive Arjun Ram Meghwal is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
  • The minister said that he is fine but has admitted himself to AIIMS on medical advice

Union Minister of State for Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"After getting the initial symptoms of Corona, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and after the first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have admitted myself to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who came in contact with me in the past few days are kindly requested to go into self-isolation and get themselves tested. Thank you to all my well-wishers," Choudhary tweeted in Hindi.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs. He is BJP MP from Bikaner.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19.

