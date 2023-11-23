comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw holds key meeting with social media companies on deepfakes. Details here
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw holds key meeting with social media companies on deepfakes. Details here

 Livemint

The meeting between Vaishnaw, social media platforms, AI companies, Nasscom, and AI experts focused on addressing deepfake challenges through detection, prevention, reporting, and awareness initiatives.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with all social media platforms and companies with AI tools, Nassscom and experts in the field of artificial intelligence.

Vaishnaw said that all the involved parties have agreed to come up with clear actionable items on four pillars Detection of deepfakes, Prevention of deepfakes getting viral, strengthening a reporting mechanism for this awareness and awareness of deepfakes. 

 

Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST
