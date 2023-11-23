Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw holds key meeting with social media companies on deepfakes. Details here

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw holds key meeting with social media companies on deepfakes. Details here

Livemint

The meeting between Vaishnaw, social media platforms, AI companies, Nasscom, and AI experts focused on addressing deepfake challenges through detection, prevention, reporting, and awareness initiatives.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the manufacturing activities are expected to provide employment for about two lakh people, out of which 50,000 will be directly employed (Sanjeev Gupta)

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with all social media platforms and companies with AI tools, Nassscom and experts in the field of artificial intelligence.

Vaishnaw said that all the involved parties have agreed to come up with clear actionable items on four pillars Detection of deepfakes, Prevention of deepfakes getting viral, strengthening a reporting mechanism for this awareness and awareness of deepfakes.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.