Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with all social media platforms and companies with AI tools, Nassscom and experts in the field of artificial intelligence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaishnaw said that all the involved parties have agreed to come up with clear actionable items on four pillars Detection of deepfakes, Prevention of deepfakes getting viral, strengthening a reporting mechanism for this awareness and awareness of deepfakes.

