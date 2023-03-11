Union minister assesses progress on mega Projects under NHPC, NHIDCL in Doda

Union minister assesses progress on mega Projects under NHPC, NHIDCL in Doda2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday chaired a review meeting to assess the pace of development works on mega projects under execution of NHIDCL, NHPC and GREF in the conference hall of DC office complex Doda.
At the outset, District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan welcomed the dignitaries and a presentation on the achievements and progress recorded by BRO (GREF) and NHIDCL in creating and augmenting road infrastructure in the district Doda and district Kishtwar was made by the concerned.
NHPC authorities also gave detailed and project wise information to the minister. It was informed that hydroelectric project (HEP) Keru shall be ready for commissioning by 2024, while HEP Kwar and HEP Pakal Dal shall be ready by 2026 and 2027 respectively.
Under NHIDCL, Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel, Goha- Khalleni road, Khaleni- Khanbal road, Khaleni Tunnel, Sangpura- Vailo tunnel were discussed and informed that work is in progress and all the projects shall come up in prescribed time.
Singh while addressing the demand of local representatives regarding allocation of employment in the mega projects for the local unemployed youth, has directed DC Kishtwar Devansh Yadav to ensure that all get their due share in employment in all the government projects under NHPC and NHIDCL.
The minister reiterated that it is the endeavour of the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.
Singh has asked the executing agencies including administration to double their efforts, make use of the latest technology, and work in coordination to reach out to the expectations of the public and the government in bringing up the prestigious developmental projects for improving the quality of life in every part of the UT especially in the rural districts like Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.
