National Maritime Day: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off Maritime Awareness Walkathon in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:03 PM IST
The minister greeted people and paid respect, saluting seafarers, port workers and all those associated with the maritime sector for their determination and hard work.
NEW DELHI: On the occasion of National Maritime Day, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off Maritime Awareness Walkathon in Delhi.
