NEW DELHI: On the occasion of National Maritime Day, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off Maritime Awareness Walkathon in Delhi.

During the event, the minister greeted people and paid respect, saluting seafarers, port workers and all those associated with the maritime sector for their determination and hard work.

Highlighting the importance of the maritime sector for India’s economic growth, Sonowal said, “Shipping is the lifeline and the route of the prosperity of the nation. This is the first National Maritime Day which we are celebrating during Amrit Kaal. In India’s Amrit Kaal, shipping will open new boundaries to lead the building of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

“The vision of Amrit Kaal under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for creation of excellent employment opportunities for the youth. We have to work hard to make shipping a fast-growing sector so that India can become a world leader in maritime infrastructure as well as a lead player in the maritime economy," he said.

“Women seafarers are also playing a vital role in the maritime sector. I am thankful for their tremendous contribution," Sonowal added.

On April 5, 1919, for the first time, the Indian company Scindia Steam Navigation Company Limited’s ship namely S.S. Loyalty went from India to London to trade. In his memory, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrates 5 April every year as National Maritime Day.

National Maritime Day is dedicated to the pivotal role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and its strategic location in global trade.