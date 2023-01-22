Union Minister Puri urges oil companies to slash prices in India if global prices are under control2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:07 PM IST
Union Minister Puri said that the increase in oil prices was tempered by the central government by cutting excise duty
Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Sunday urged the oil companies to reduce the oil prices in India too if international oil prices are under control and the companies have stopped incurring under-recoveries.
