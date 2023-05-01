Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest congestion1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been admitted in the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre at AIIMS and is currently under observation.
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday following complaints of chest congestion, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.
