Home / News / India /  Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest congestion

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest congestion

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST Livemint
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy admitted to AIIMS Delhi

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been admitted in the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre at AIIMS and is currently under observation.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday following complaints of chest congestion, news agency ANI has reported citing sources. 

He was brought to the hospital around 10.50 pm following complaints of chest congestion, sources said. The Union minister has been admitted in the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre, they said. He is currently under observation.

(More details awaited)

