Bengaluru news: Union Minister and JD (S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy was taken to hospital after his nose started bleeding while he was attending a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Union minister's pristine white shirt was drenched in blood when he was at the dais. According to News18, HD Kumaraswamy has gone to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagara and is undergoing treatment.

On Sunday, BJP and JD(S) leaders held a meeting in Bangalore to outline the fight against the MUDA Scam. Kumaraswamy was talking to reporters after the meeting, when the nose bleed happened.

The meeting was also attended by former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, and HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Earlier this year, in March, Janata Dal (Secular) State president and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had underwent a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a non-surgical procedure, at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had suffered a stroke twice in the past.

In 2024, Kumaraswamy underwent the TAVI procedure for third time. He had developed restenosis due to tissue valve degeneration, the previous occasions being in 2007 and 2017. Due to the tissue valve degeneration, Kumaraswamy had developed severe breathlessness, fatigue and chest pain in February 2024, Hindu reported.

Kumaraswamy had undergone three heart surgeries till 2024. According to Times of India, the Union Minister is also diabetic.

HD Kumaraswamy thundered against the Congress ruled Karnataka government during the press conference. BJP and JD(S) leaders will stage a walk on 3 August against the alleged MUDA scam.

(More details awaited…)

