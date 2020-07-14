Subscribe
Home >News >India >Union Minister Jitendra Singh goes into self-quarantine
BJP leader and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh goes into self-quarantine

1 min read . 06:18 PM IST PTI

  • MoS Jitendra Singh goes into quarantine as he met Kashmir BJP chief who was found COVID-19 positive
  • He went to meet Waseem Bari's family, who was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora, along with Ram Madhav and other leaders

NEW DELHI : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said he has gone into self-quarantine, after Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, who had accompanied him to an official tour, tested positive for coronavirus.

"Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about #Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July," the minister tweeted.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, had visited the house of his party colleague Waseem Bari, who along with his father and brother were shot dead by terrorist in North Kashmir's Bandipora last week.

Singh, who is also a doctor, was accompanied by Raina, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders during the visit to Bari's residence.

Raina said,"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had gone to Bandipora area of north Kashmir to take part in the last rites of slain BJP leader, his father and brother. I was was there for the past five days", Raina told PTI on phone.

At Bandipora, Raina had also led Bari's funeral procession along with party's general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on July 11. PTI AKV AB AKV TDS TDS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

