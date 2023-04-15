India poised to lead diabetes research, says minister Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 05:22 PM IST
The minister emphasized that preventing diabetes is not only a duty towards healthcare but also towards nation-building, particularly with 70% of the population below the age of 40
New Delhi: India has the potential to lead diabetes research globally, said Union minister Jitendra Singh in his inaugural address at the World Diabetes Meet organized by professional organization “Diabetes India." Singh, a renowned diabetologist himself, cited India’s huge resource pool of patients with different manifestations of the disease at different stages, and the calibre, capacity, and acumen of Indian researchers.
