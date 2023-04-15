New Delhi: India has the potential to lead diabetes research globally, said Union minister Jitendra Singh in his inaugural address at the World Diabetes Meet organized by professional organization “Diabetes India." Singh, a renowned diabetologist himself, cited India’s huge resource pool of patients with different manifestations of the disease at different stages, and the calibre, capacity, and acumen of Indian researchers.

Singh emphasized the importance of generating as much Indian data as possible to develop Indian treatment regimens and solutions for Indian patients, citing the different phenotype and genetic preponderance of Indians compared to westerners. He also noted the prevalence of central obesity in India, which is different from that in the western population.

Singh also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for healthcare, particularly in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting indigenous medical research. He called for the integration of traditional Indian knowledge with modern scientific inferences and the synergy of different systems of medicine for the control and prevention of diabetes.

The minister emphasized that preventing diabetes is not only a duty towards healthcare but also towards nation-building, particularly with 70% of the population below the age of 40. “We cannot afford to let their energy go waste in incapacitating complications occurring as a result of Type 2 diabetes and other related disorders," he said.