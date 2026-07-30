Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduces Public Examinations Amendment Bill 2026 in Rajya Sabha amid Oppn uproar

Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, a day after the Lok Sabha cleared it following a marathon debate that saw heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over examination paper leaks and the police crackdown on student protesters.

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Calling it a significant step, Singh said the Anti-Paper Leak Bill reaffirms the government's highest commitment to protecting the interests and welfare of students and young people across the country.

“This bill, as all of know, has been passed by the Lower House, 10 hours of discussion time was allotted over there. Discussion did take place notwithstanding frequent interruptions and notwithstanding the fact that the entire reply was made in the din. Now, the bill has come to the Upper House. The house of elders, the house of seniors, the house of wiser, the house of mature,” Singh said, according to PTI.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026? ⌵ The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 aims to enhance the integrity and credibility of public examinations by introducing stricter penalties and establishing fast-track courts for handling paper leak cases. 2 Why was the Public Examinations Amendment Bill introduced? ⌵ The bill was introduced to address rampant examination paper leaks and to reaffirm the government's commitment to the welfare of students by ensuring transparency and accountability in public examinations. 3 How does the Amendment Bill strengthen penalties for examination malpractices? ⌵ The bill significantly increases penalties, with individuals facing imprisonment of 5 to 10 years and fines up to ₹50 lakh, while organized crime related to paper leaks can incur fines of up to ₹10 crore. 4 What mechanisms are proposed for fast-track investigations of paper leaks? ⌵ The bill mandates the establishment of special fast-track courts in every state to expedite the trial of paper leak cases, requiring investigations to be completed within two months and trials to proceed on a day-to-day basis. 5 Should students be concerned about future examination integrity following the amendment? ⌵ The amendment seeks to enhance the integrity and transparency of examinations, providing students with greater assurance that their efforts will be safeguarded against malpractices.

He added, “...We have 4 main recruitment agencies that conduct examinations for different sectors, such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). For higher education entrance examinations, we now have the National Testing Agency (NTA)... It is ironic that the idea of creating a National Testing Agency was first proposed in 1992, nearly 33 years ago.”

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Singh slams Congress Defending the move, Singh said the idea of setting up such an agency was first conceived when the Congress was in power at the Centre and had been endorsed by several committees over the years. He noted that a committee in 2010 had also strongly recommended its creation, adding that the Opposition should appreciate PM Modi for finally completing the long-pending task.

“It was Congress govt at the Centre, The concept was reiterated by several committees over the years, and in 2010, too, a committee strongly recommended setting up such an agency. I am sure the they (Opposition) will appreciate and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the unfinished task is being completed,” Singh further said.

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“And therefore, in an honest bid to carry forward what could have been carried forward by the earlier governments, the Public Examinations Bill, 2024, was brought in January 2024. It was enacted in February 2024, implemented in June, and also notified in June 2024. The Bill's main objective at that time was to give greater transparency. That is precisely the reason you didn't bring the Bill. It was to bring greater transparency, greater credibility. And I'm not saying this. There is a strong opinion in this country that this agency was not brought in because there were certain vested interests involved, which were not compatible with transparency,” he asserted.

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Singh said the idea behind establishing the NTA was to assure young people that their hard work and merit would not be undermined by vested interests. He added that the agency was created to safeguard students' futures from being compromised by governments that failed to act.

Criticising the Opposition, Singh said they had opposed the NTA for 33 years, noting that while the Centre fulfilled its commitment on Article 370 after decades, it also completed the long-pending task of setting up the NTA.

“But here, it was a noble thought to reassure the youth that their sincere and genuine efforts would not go unrewarded in the hands of a few vested interests, and to ensure that their future would not be jeopardised by self-seeking governments of today. The more you oppose the National Testing Agency for 33 years, just as they took 70 years to erase Article 370, which was their commitment, they took 33 years not to bring in the National Testing Agency,” he stated.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X