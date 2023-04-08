PM Modi has brought preventive health into focus for first time in India: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing ‘preventive health care‘ into focus.
“It is under the leadership of PM Modi that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine," he said while addressing the delegates participating in the Thyrocon, as Chief Guest at GMC Jammu.
He emphasised the role and responsibility of the youth as architects of Amrit Kaal.
The minister appreciated the efforts of Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal GMC Jammu for conducting CME on THYROCON, being organised by Jammu Doctor’s Foundation in association with Department of Endocrinology, Govt Super specialty Hospital Jammu. The “Updates in THYROCON" will reflect the progress in clinical management of patients with thyroid disorders.
He mentioned that Thyroid disorders are a common health problem in Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of India. According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research in 2019, the prevalence of thyroid disorders in Jammu and Kashmir is around 12.3%, with hypothyroidism being the most common type, he added.
Singh also flagged two issues, the first is the shift from clinical medicine teaching due to increasing diagnostic capabilities. Now the clinical details are inferred after obtaining the test reports. The second issue is of Indian Research, Indian Data and Indian solution to Indian problems.
He referred to even the West using Indian data. The need of the hour is using diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to India’s medical health issues.
The minister emphasised on the importance of integration among medical fraternity. He said that government medical college, Jammu has always taken a lead in overall enhancement of health status of the region.
“These premier institutes should work on establishing state of art thyroid diseases research and treatment Centre. There is no dearth of resources and new India is an era of opportunities in health care," he added.
It is pertinent to mention that it was due to the efforts of Jitendra Singh that IIIM Jammu is collaborating with GMC Jammu for exclusive research projects like cannabis based painkillers and MDR-TB. With his great efforts, AIIMS Jammu has signed an MOU with IIT Jammu for technology development and IIM Jammu for marketing.
