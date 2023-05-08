Home/ News / India/  Jitendra Singh spearheads meeting to boost synergy among science ministry, departments
Back

Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, bringing together Indian science ministry and departments such as science & technology, biotechnology, CSIR, earth sciences, space, and atomic energy. The gathering aimed to dismantle departmental silos and cultivate a unified approach to science and technology.

Singh announced that all science ministries and departments will jointly observe National Technology Day on May 11, 2023. National Technology Day recognizes the achievements of technology leaders, researchers, and engineers across the country. This year’s theme, “Atal Tinkering Labs," highlights an initiative launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster innovation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship at the school level.

The minister emphasized India’s rapid technological advancements over the past nine years, attributing the growth to landmark reforms enacted by the government. National Technology Day serves as an ideal occasion to honor scientists and engineers as drivers of this growth, Singh said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout