Jitendra Singh spearheads meeting to boost synergy among science ministry, departments1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:21 PM IST
The minister emphasized India’s rapid technological advancements over the past nine years, attributing the growth to landmark reforms enacted by the government.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, bringing together Indian science ministry and departments such as science & technology, biotechnology, CSIR, earth sciences, space, and atomic energy. The gathering aimed to dismantle departmental silos and cultivate a unified approach to science and technology.
