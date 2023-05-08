Hello User
Jitendra Singh spearheads meeting to boost synergy among science ministry, departments

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST Livemint
Union Minister Jitendra Singh . (Hindustan Times Photo)

The minister emphasized India’s rapid technological advancements over the past nine years, attributing the growth to landmark reforms enacted by the government.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, bringing together Indian science ministry and departments such as science & technology, biotechnology, CSIR, earth sciences, space, and atomic energy. The gathering aimed to dismantle departmental silos and cultivate a unified approach to science and technology.

Singh announced that all science ministries and departments will jointly observe National Technology Day on May 11, 2023. National Technology Day recognizes the achievements of technology leaders, researchers, and engineers across the country. This year’s theme, “Atal Tinkering Labs," highlights an initiative launched in 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster innovation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship at the school level.

The minister emphasized India’s rapid technological advancements over the past nine years, attributing the growth to landmark reforms enacted by the government. National Technology Day serves as an ideal occasion to honor scientists and engineers as drivers of this growth, Singh said.

