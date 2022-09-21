Union Minister Jitendra Singh on 5-day US visit for global clean energy forum

"And this also is a reiteration of the fact that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now assumed a leading role as far as this climate movement is concerned. You will recall that soon after he took over as Prime Minister in 2014 In his early months itself, in many of the international forums he was expressing concern about the climate issues and also trying to clear India's stand and also trying to urge all the countries of the world to come together and put up a united crusade in the interest of mankind at large."