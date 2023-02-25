So far 49 PRCs have been conducted by the Department – 29 for various Ministries/Departments in Delhi and 20 for the CAPFs, i.e., CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles in New Delhi, Jalandhar, Shillong, Kolkata, Tekanpur, Jammu, Jodhpur and Guwahati. In all 6872 retiring personnel attended these PRCs.