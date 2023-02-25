Union Minister Jitendra Singh will unveil Pre-Retirement Counseling (PRC) Workshop in New Delhi on Monday.
The workshop, being held by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, will benefit retiring central government civil employees and pension dealing officials.
On the occasion, the minister will also unveil the book on “CCS (Extra-ordinary Pension) Rules, 2023" which is the revised version of “Extra-ordinary Pension Rules, 1939". These rules have been revised after 84 years.
New provisions on categories, faster processing, BHAVISHYA IT portal has been included.
Integration of Pension Portal of Canara Bank with the Integrated Pensioners’ Portal of Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare shall be launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
02 new service of SBI would also be available on Integrated Pensioners’ Portal. The minister would also launch a new mobile App “Dirghayu" for pensioners developed by CPAO and NIC.
So far 49 PRCs have been conducted by the Department – 29 for various Ministries/Departments in Delhi and 20 for the CAPFs, i.e., CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles in New Delhi, Jalandhar, Shillong, Kolkata, Tekanpur, Jammu, Jodhpur and Guwahati. In all 6872 retiring personnel attended these PRCs.
