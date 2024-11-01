Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s brother & J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away

Devender Singh Rana, BJP's sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, and the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh passed away on Thursday, a party spokesman said. He was 59 years old.
The businessman-turned-politician passed away at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad.
Terming Rana as a “prominent political figure” in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf said, “His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock.”
