Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s brother & J-K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away

BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana, 59, passed away in a Faridabad hospital, as confirmed by party officials. His brother is Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Jammu: BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly constituency Devender Singh Rana during his nomination rally for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Thursday, Sept 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_12_2024_000170A)
Jammu: BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly constituency Devender Singh Rana during his nomination rally for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Thursday, Sept 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_12_2024_000170A)(PTI)

Devender Singh Rana, BJP's sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, and the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh passed away on Thursday, a party spokesman said. He was 59 years old. 

The businessman-turned-politician passed away at a hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. 

Terming Rana as a “prominent political figure” in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf said, “His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock.”

