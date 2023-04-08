Home / News / India /  Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Kiran Rijiju's car met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, a loaded truck had collided with the Law Minister's vehicle in the Ramban area. Officials said that Rijiju was uninjured.

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," Ramban Police added. Security personnel in accompanying cars had rushed to escort the minister out of his vehicle following the incident.

The accident took place near Sita Ram Passi in the Maroog area around 6 pm when the minister was on his way to Srinagar after attending two functions in Jammu and Udhampur. Rijiju eventually left for Srinagar, crossing the Banihal tunnel around 7 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)

