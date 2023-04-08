Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju's car met with a minor accident on Saturday while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road.
Union Minister Kiran Rijiju's car met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, a loaded truck had collided with the Law Minister's vehicle in the Ramban area. Officials said that Rijiju was uninjured.
