Union minister Narayan Rane arrested over Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray insult

Maharashtra Police arrested Union minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday for saying he wanted to slap chief minister Uddhav Thackeray—comments that prompted a rampage by ruling Shiv Sena workers against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rane, who holds the micro, small and medium enterprises portfolio, is the first central minister to be arrested in two decades, after Murasoli Maran and T.R. Baalu in 2001.

The senior BJP leader was arrested in Galavali in Ratnagiri district, where he was travelling as part of rallies that newly inducted Union ministers are addressing across the country. He was arrested during his lunch break and was handed over to Raigad Police around 2.45 pm. A doctor examined him after the leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar level. He was produced before a magistrate’s court at Mahad late on Tuesday night, PTI reported. As many as three first information reports were filed against the minister in Mahad, Nashik and Pune.

The Mahad FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

In a speech on Monday, Rane criticized Thackeray for allegedly confusing the number of years since India’s independence during the chief minister’s 15 August address. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of Independence. He leaned back to enquire (with his aides) about the count of years of Independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a slap," Rane said.

His comments sparked immediate outrage.

Sena workers hit the streets, put up posters against Rane, and slapped photos of the minister with shoes in Pune. Sena workers vandalized BJP’s office In Amravati, set the party’s posters on fire, protested outside Rane’s Juhu bungalow and clashed violently with BJP members. Sena’s Ratanagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rane’s expulsion from the Cabinet. “Rane has belittled the constitutional framework by his statement," Raut said.

