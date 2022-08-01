Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 23,000 cr road projects in MP

Under the project, government will lay 119 km roads on national highway that will pass through the state. As per the details, a four lane road will be constructed between Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwara that will lie in the Indore-Burhanpur section. Along with this, a four lane road in the Indore-Raghogharh route that will lie in the Indore-Harda section and a six lane fly over in the Indore's Rau circle will also be built to increase intra-state connectivity. As per the officials, Union Minister also laid foundation for the reconstruction of a service road at Rau Circle and for strengthening the existing road between Tejaji Nagar and Balwara in Indore.