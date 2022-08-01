Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 23,000 cr road projects in MP

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways,Nitin Gadkari laid foundation of five new road projects worth ₹23,000 crore on Monday. These projects will improve inter and intra-state connectivity in Madhya Pradesh
To improve the inter state road connectivity, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari laid foundation of five new road projects worth ₹23,000 crore in a programme held at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivaraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated the project with a single click of remote in the programme. State Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava was also present in the inaugural ceremony.
These projects will strengthen centrally located Madhya Pradesh's connectivity with its border states like Maharashtra and other south Indian states. The key focus of these projects will be Indore and its nearby areas.
Under the project, government will lay 119 km roads on national highway that will pass through the state. As per the details, a four lane road will be constructed between Tejaji Nagar in Indore to Balwara that will lie in the Indore-Burhanpur section. Along with this, a four lane road in the Indore-Raghogharh route that will lie in the Indore-Harda section and a six lane fly over in the Indore's Rau circle will also be built to increase intra-state connectivity. As per the officials, Union Minister also laid foundation for the reconstruction of a service road at Rau Circle and for strengthening the existing road between Tejaji Nagar and Balwara in Indore.
The programme also marked the MoU agreement between Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited and National Highways Authority of India for the development of 14 rope-way projects in the state.
After participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also join a programme conducted to Jan Akrosh Sanstha at Ravindra Natyagriha followed by another programme in evening, reported a local daily.
It is worth noting, that the government has planned to invest money in improving connectivity in the country this financial year. Gati Shakti program, government is building multimodal infrastructure for strengthening connectivity in terms of road, railways, postal service, etc.
