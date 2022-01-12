Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said he has isolated himself and requested everyone who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested," he said in a tweet.

Gadkari had tested positive for the virus in September last year too.

Several leaders across the country have tested positive in recent days amid an increasing trend of coronavirus cases driven by the new Omicron variant

Earlier on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine with "mild symptoms"'

Meanwhile, India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

