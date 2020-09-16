Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, the minister said on Twitter.

The Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises on Wednesday said he had been feeling unwell since yesterday and thus, consulted a doctor.

"During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," Gadkari said.

The 63-year-old road & transport minister also urged everyone who had come in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol.

Gadkari is the second such minister in Narendra Modi's cabinet to have tested positive for the virus. Earlier, in August, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for covid-19.

Pradhan, who also holds the steel ministry portfolio in a tweet said that after experiencing covid-19 symptom, he got himself tested wherein his report was positive. He added that he is healthy and has been admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile, as many as 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. A total of 17,559 patients were discharged. Total cases in the state rose to 11,21,221 including 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged. Active cases stand at 2,97,125, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

